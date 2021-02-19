Citigroup considering divestiture of some foreign consumer units - Bloomberg Law

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is considering divesting some international consumer units, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are around divesting units across retail banking in the Asia-Pacific region, the report said.

The move, part of incoming Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's attempt to simplify the bank, can see units in South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia being divested, the report added.

However, no decision has been made, according to the report.

The divestitures could be spaced out over time or the bank could end up keeping all of its existing units, the Bloomberg report said.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, New York-based Citigroup beat profit estimates but issued a gloomy forecast for expenses. Finance head Mark Mason said the lender's expenses could rise in 2021 in the range of 2% to 3%, weighing on its operating margins. (https://reut.rs/2ZwXRB1)

