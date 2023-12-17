News & Insights

US Markets
C

Citigroup China investment bank plans delayed by data law -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 17, 2023 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's C.N plan to set up a wholly-owned securities business in China is taking longer than expected because the bank needs more time to comply with the country's data laws, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The bank is now looking to start the China securities business around the end of 2024 at the earliest, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

While no timetable had been set, Citigroup had internally estimated the license would be in place in mid-2023, Bloomberg reported.

Citigroup declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said in June the U.S. bank would continue to expand its Chinese business.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.