Citigroup Charts Path to Stronger Profitability at 2026 Investor Day

At its 2026 Investor Day, Citigroup, Inc. C presented a more focused and confident roadmap for improving shareholder returns. Chief financial officer Gonzalo Luchetti emphasized that the bank has moved beyond the most intensive phase of its simplification and transformation program and is now positioned to deliver stronger, more sustainable performance.

Investor sentiment appeared supportive of the bank’s outlook, with Citigroup shares posting modest gains in yesterday’s trading session following the presentation.

Management outlined a strategy centered on five interconnected businesses, disciplined expense management, improved capital productivity, continued investment in client-driven growth initiatives and consistent capital returns to shareholders.

Here is a closer look at the key takeaways from Citigroup’s 2026 Investor Day presentation.

Citigroup: Clearer Route to Sustainable Returns

C framed its progress in three stages: execution and investment from 2022 through 2025, achievement of its 2026 targets, and a longer-term push toward higher returns.

In 2025, the bank reported a return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) of 7.7%, or 8.8% excluding notable items. For 2026, the company is targeting 10-11% RoTCE. C expects to reach 11-13% RoTCE, excluding notable items in 2027 and 2028, and then move toward 14-15% RoTCE over the medium term, defined as 2029 to 2031.

RoTCE Targets



Image Source: Citigroup, Inc.

This outlook reflects management’s belief that C’s business model is becoming simpler, more efficient and better able to translate revenue growth into shareholder value.

The recent performance suggests that Citigroup is gaining momentum. From 2022 to 2025, reported revenues increased from $75 billion to $85.2 billion, while revenues excluding notable items reached $86.4 billion in 2025. The presentation also highlighted revenue growth across Citigroup’s five core businesses.

Revenue Growth Trend



Image Source: Citigroup, Inc.

Overall, C is aiming for mid-single-digit revenue growth, excluding Legacy Franchises and reconciling items, with Wealth expected to deliver fastest growth.

Meanwhile, C’s efficiency ratio improved to 65% in 2025 from 68% in 2022, underscoring progress on expense discipline. Over the near term, Citigroup expects the ratio to decline to 55-60%, excluding notable items, with a medium-term goal of below 55%.

Management expects improvement to come from lower transformation costs, reduced stranded costs as Legacy Franchises are exited, productivity gains from prior investments and AI-enabled process re-engineering. Some of these savings will be reinvested in technology, talent and growth initiatives.

Investment Remains Key Growth Driver for C

Citigroup plans to invest $5 billion incrementally from 2026 through 2028. These investments will focus on technology, marketing, front-office talent and branch renovations.

Technology spending remains significant. The bank expects a greater share of technology spending to shift toward “Change-the-Bank” initiatives, rising from 50% in 2025 to 55% in the near term. The business-aligned share of this spending is also expected to increase, signaling a closer link between technology investment and revenue growth.

Total Technology Expense Mix Shifts

Image Source: Citigroup, Inc.

C also highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) as a productivity driver, citing roughly 100,000 weekly developer capacity hours created, more than 10,000 engineers using advanced AI tools, including agentic AI, and 1.5 million automated code reviews.

Capital Returns: Major Part of C’s Investment Case

Citigroup has returned approximately $45 billion in capital to shareholders since the start of 2022. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the bank repurchased $6.3 billion of common stock.

During the Investor Day presentation, the company highlighted that its capital allocation priorities include investing in growth, maintaining dividends in line with shareholder expectations, preparing for different macroeconomic and regulatory scenarios, and returning excess capital through buybacks. The company also noted that its board authorized a $30-billion multi-year common stock repurchase program, expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Capital Allocation Priorities

Image Source: Citigroup, Inc.

Bottom Line: C’s Execution Key to Higher Returns

Overall, Citigroup’s Investor Day presentation underscored a stronger and more credible path to improved profitability. While the bank’s medium-term RoTCE ambitions depend heavily on execution, its progress in simplifying operations, investing in growth areas and reducing costs suggests that the turnaround is gaining traction.

For investors, the key question is execution. C has shown progress in revenue growth, expense control, capital return and balance sheet resilience. But the next stage will require the bank to deliver sustained growth while reducing transformation costs, completing exits, increasing productivity and maintaining disciplined risk management. If Citigroup can execute on these priorities, the long-term return targets could become increasingly achievable, strengthening the bank’s position with investors over the coming years.

C’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Citigroup have gained 80.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30.8%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Firms Efforts to Achieve Higher Returns

Wells Fargo WFC is making efforts to strengthen its operations. While the bank is reducing headcount and streamlining processes, it is investing in its branch network and upgrading digital tools to augment the customer experience. As part of its attempts to improve the branch experience, WFC is investing more in branch staff and upgrading technology. Hence, the company’s sustained focus on operational efficiency and cost discipline is expected to support profitability and enhance shareholder value in the upcoming period. Wells Fargo targets a medium-term RoTCE of 17% to 18%.

Bank of America BAC is targeting a medium-term RoTCE target of 16-18%. Key growth engines, including middle-market banking, global banking and wealth/private banking, are benefiting from expanded local coverage, new financial centers in fast-growing geographies and improved cross-sell across platforms. BAC is also targeting 5-7% organic net interest income expansion over the medium term, underpinned by steady mid-single-digit loan and deposit growth across the franchise.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.