Citigroup CFO, investment bank chief test positive for COVID

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason and investment banking head Paco Ybarra have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the company to hold its investor day on Wednesday as a virtual event instead of in person.

The change in plans was announced in an email from Citigroup to those who planned to attend. The names of the executives was confirmed by a spokesperson.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York)

