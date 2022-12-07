US Markets
Citigroup CEO sees trading revenue rising 10% in Q4; investment banking slides

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N expects revenue in its trading division to rise 10% in the current quarter from a year earlier, but investment banking fees will be down 60% in line with the industry, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Wednesday,

"We're hoping 10% (increase) in markets based on what we have seen in October and November," she told the Goldman Sachs Financial Services conference.

