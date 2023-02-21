Markets
C

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser's 2022 Compensation Up 9% To $24.5 Mln

February 21, 2023 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Citigroup (C) awarded Jane Fraser compensation of $24.5 million for 2022, her first full year as chief executive officer of the company. That compared with the $22.5 million pay package she received in 2021.

The CEO's compensation consists of a flat base salary of $1.5 million and a total incentive award of $23 million, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The compensation committee of Citigroup's board increased the portion of Fraser's incentive compensation that will be paid in deferred Citi common stock awards from 20% in 2021 to 35% for 2022, and reduced the portion of Fraser's incentive compensation that will be paid in cash from 30% to 15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.