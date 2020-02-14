US Markets

Citigroup CEO Corbat's 2019 compensation unchanged at $24 mln

Imani Moise Reuters
Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Friday its Chief Executive Michael Corbat will get $24 million as total compensation for 2019, unchanged from 2018.

Corbat's total compensation included a base salary of $1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about $6.75 million, equity awards of nearly $7.9 million, and a long-term performance based pay worth $7.9 million.

