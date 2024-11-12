News & Insights

Citigroup Ceases Major Holding in Integral Diagnostics

November 12, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders of Integral Diagnostics Ltd as of November 7, 2024. This change reflects a significant shift in shareholding, with alterations in relevant interests under securities lending agreements. Investors in Integral Diagnostics may want to consider the implications of these changes on the company’s stock performance.

