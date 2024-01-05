Citigroup (C) to Establish Investment Banking Unit in China

Citigroup C is likely to launch a wholly-owned investment banking unit in China within the next 12-18 months. The unit will hold job positions for around 30 employees initially, which is expected to increase to almost 100 in the upcoming years. This was first reported by Reuters.

Per a source familiar with the matter, C has already hired three people for senior management roles of chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief compliance officer for the unit.

Markedly, in the latter half of 2021, the bank had applied for a wholly-owned brokerage business license in China as C intended to enhance its presence in the market. Per a source familiar with the matter, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) approved the application in December 2023.

Wall Street biggies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, already have well-established investment banking units in the country. In fact, JPM has been attempting to expand its business in China. Last year, it received regulatory approval from CSRC to complete its acquisition of the China fund manager, China International Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Also, JPM was the first foreign bank to fully own a futures company in China. Last year, CSRC accepted Morgan Stanley’s MS application to set up a futures company in the country. With this, MS will become the second foreign bank to wholly own a futures business in the world’s second-largest economy.

China is one of the broadest and deepest growth markets outside the United States. Hence, expansion efforts in the country are a strategic fit for Citigroup and will support its top-line growth amid plans of exiting its global distressed-debt trading business as well as its municipal bond business.

Through such business exits the company intends to revamp its operations as well as its organizational structure.

Particularly, since April 2021, the bank has been emphasizing growth in core businesses by shrinking international operations. It remains on track to exit the consumer banking business in several international markets.

Citigroup’s efforts to simplify governance structure involve eliminating various management layers to improve efficiency. Accordingly, leaders of each of C’s five main businesses will be members of the Executive Management team and report directly to Jane Fraser, the chief executive officer of C. This move is expected to increase accountability and ensure a swifter decision-making process.

In line with the organizational realignment, in November 2023, Citigroup commenced the elimination of various jobs.

Citigroup’s shares have gained 32.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 23.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

C presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.