Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Citigroup (C) ended the recent trading session at $70.46, demonstrating a -0.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 14.27% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Citigroup will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 15, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.85, showcasing a 17.09% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.2 billion, indicating a 0.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $84.05 billion, which would represent changes of +26.55% and +3.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Citigroup. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. As of now, Citigroup holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Citigroup is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.08, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, finds itself in the top 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

