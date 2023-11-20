Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $45.26, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.18, showcasing a 7.27% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $19.25 billion, indicating a 6.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $79.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.8% and +5.54%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Citigroup. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% higher. Currently, Citigroup is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.72 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

