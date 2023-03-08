Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $50.68, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 0.1% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.82 billion, up 3.3% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $78.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.46% and +3.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher within the past month. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.13, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

