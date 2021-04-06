Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $72.75, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 4.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 15, 2021. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $2.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 111.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.22 billion, down 12.12% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.20 per share and revenue of $70.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.54% and -5.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.27% higher within the past month. C currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that C has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.91.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

