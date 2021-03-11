Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $73.31, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 15.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 15, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 86.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.03 billion, down 13.01% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $69.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.11% and -5.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, C currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.87.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

