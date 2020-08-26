Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $50.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 59.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.24 billion, down 7.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $74.50 billion. These totals would mark changes of -57.52% and +0.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% higher. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, C is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.53, so we one might conclude that C is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

