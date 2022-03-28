Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $55.92, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 8.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.39 billion, down 4.85% from the prior-year quarter.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $72.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.19% and +2.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.19% lower. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.09, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.