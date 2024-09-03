Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -1.88%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the latest trading day at $61.46, indicating a -1.88% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 11.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Citigroup will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 15, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.40, indicating a 7.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.92 billion, down 1.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $80.67 billion, which would represent changes of -3.64% and +2.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Citigroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.44.

One should further note that C currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.68. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

