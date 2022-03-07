Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -1.84%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $55.55, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 14.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.27 billion, down 5.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $72.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of -28.3% and +1.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.94% lower within the past month. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.33.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.