Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -1.73%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $67.41, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.45% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 15.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.03 billion, down 13.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $69.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.68% and -5.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% higher. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, C currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.78, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

