Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $46.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 3.53% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.03 billion, up 3.18% from the prior-year quarter.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.95 per share and revenue of $73.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.46% and +3.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.59, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

