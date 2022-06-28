Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $47.21, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 10.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, down 42.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.03 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $73.62 billion, which would represent changes of -31.66% and +3.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.84, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

