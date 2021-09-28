Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $71.37, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.04% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 0.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2021. In that report, analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.25 billion, down 0.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.97 per share and revenue of $71.14 billion, which would represent changes of +104.3% and -4.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. C currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, C is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.88.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.