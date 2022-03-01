Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $58.59, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.55% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 9.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 14, 2022. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $2.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.25 billion, down 5.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.65 per share and revenue of $71.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.56% and +1.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Citigroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.39, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.