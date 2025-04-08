Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the latest trading day at $58.71, indicating a -0.24% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

The U.S. bank's shares have seen a decrease of 12.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 10.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 15, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.14 billion, up 0.18% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.43 per share and a revenue of $83.69 billion, representing changes of +24.87% and +3.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% lower within the past month. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.98.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

