Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $69.84, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 15.19% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.11% in that time.

C will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 15, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 86.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.03 billion, down 13.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $69.96 billion, which would represent changes of +38.11% and -5.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% higher. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, C is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.36, so we one might conclude that C is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

