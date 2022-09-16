Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $48.11, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 9.54% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.55 billion, up 8.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $75.45 billion, which would represent changes of -27.61% and +6.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.31, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



