Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $53.41, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 10.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, down 43.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.91 billion, up 2.52% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.94 per share and revenue of $73.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.56% and +3.62%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.1.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

