Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $58.74, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 22.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.43 billion, down 10.58% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $74.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.33% and -0.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. C is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that C has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.97 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.39, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.