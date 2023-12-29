Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $51.44, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

The U.S. bank's shares have seen an increase of 11.76% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 8.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 12, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.45%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $19.09 billion, showing a 6.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.11 per share and a revenue of $79.32 billion, signifying shifts of -14.06% and +5.28%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.01% decrease. Citigroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Citigroup is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.18.

It's also important to note that C currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Major Regional industry stood at 1.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

