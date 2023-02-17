Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $51.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 4.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.82 billion, up 3.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $78.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.46% and +3.86%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% lower. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.81.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.