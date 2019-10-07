Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $68.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 2.77% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.97, up 13.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.54 billion, up 0.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $73.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.29% and +1.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% lower. C is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, C is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.97, so we one might conclude that C is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.74 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

