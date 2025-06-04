Citigroup (C) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $76.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

The U.S. bank's shares have seen an increase of 10.16% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 15, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.79 billion, up 3.23% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.32 per share and revenue of $83.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.03% and +3.18%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Citigroup. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.46% upward. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Citigroup is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.5, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that C currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.