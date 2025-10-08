Citigroup (C) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Citigroup (C) ended the recent trading session at $96.70, demonstrating a -1.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

The stock of U.S. bank has risen by 0.47% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 14, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.84%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.01 billion, indicating a 3.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.59 per share and a revenue of $84.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +27.56% and +4.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.79, so one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

