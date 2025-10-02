Citigroup (C) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $97.34, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

The stock of U.S. bank has risen by 3.87% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 0.8% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Citigroup in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 14, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.9, showcasing a 25.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.98 billion, indicating a 3.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $84.88 billion, which would represent changes of +27.9% and +4.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher within the past month. Currently, Citigroup is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.96. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.61.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

