Citigroup (C) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Citigroup (C) reached $48.15, with a -1.51% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

The the stock of U.S. bank has risen by 16.18% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 7.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 12, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.20, showcasing a 9.09% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.21 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.31 per share and a revenue of $78.47 billion, indicating changes of -11.25% and +4.15%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Right now, Citigroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Citigroup is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.75. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.37.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

