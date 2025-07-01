Citigroup (C) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $86.27, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 12.3% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 15, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.87%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.93 billion, showing a 3.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.33 per share and revenue of $83.95 billion, which would represent changes of +23.19% and +3.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Citigroup boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.5 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

