Citigroup (C) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Citigroup (C) closed the latest trading day at $54.33, indicating a +1.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 10.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.75%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 12, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.45%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $19.09 billion, showing a 6.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher. Citigroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.57.

We can additionally observe that C currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Major Regional industry stood at 1.69 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

