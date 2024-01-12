Citigroup (C) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Citigroup (C) reported revenue of $17.44 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.66 billion, representing a surprise of -6.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Citigroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 2.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.

: 2.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.4%. Efficiency Ratio : 91.7% versus 78.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 91.7% versus 78.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $2,230.30 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,189.98 billion.

: $2,230.30 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,189.98 billion. Leverage Ratio : 5.8% versus 7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.8% versus 7% estimated by three analysts on average. Total non-accrual loans : $3.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.35 billion.

: $3.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.35 billion. Consumer non-accrual loans- Total : $1.32 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.32 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 15% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.8%.

: 15% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.8%. Total Capital Ratio : 15.1% versus 15.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15.1% versus 15.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Corporate non-accrual loans- Total : $1.88 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.88 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $13.82 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $13.40 billion.

: $13.82 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $13.40 billion. Total Non Interest Income : $3.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.32 billion.

: $3.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.32 billion. Administrative and other fiduciary fees: $925 million versus $883.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Citigroup have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

