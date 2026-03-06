Citigroup (C) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $106.53, marking a -2.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.95%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.59%.

The stock of U.S. bank has fallen by 5.87% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 14, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.59, showcasing a 32.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.65 billion, up 4.88% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.2 per share and revenue of $89.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.98% and +5.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% decrease. As of now, Citigroup holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.39.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

