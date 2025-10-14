Citigroup (C) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Citigroup (C) reported revenue of $22.09 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.24, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91, the EPS surprise was +17.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 2.4% versus 2.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2.4% versus 2.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 64.7% compared to the 65% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 64.7% compared to the 65% average estimate based on six analysts. Book value per common share : $108.41 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $108.46.

: $108.41 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $108.46. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $2472.07 billion versus $2407.7 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2472.07 billion versus $2407.7 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Markets Revenues, net of interest expense : $5.56 billion compared to the $4.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.

: $5.56 billion compared to the $4.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year. Services Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $1.54 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $1.54 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Revenue by component- Markets- Fixed Income markets- Fixed Income markets Total : $4.02 billion compared to the $3.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $4.02 billion compared to the $3.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Wealth Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $832 million versus $868.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $832 million versus $868.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Markets Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $3.31 billion compared to the $3.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.

: $3.31 billion compared to the $3.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year. Banking Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $1.57 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.7% year over year.

: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.7% year over year. US Personal Banking (USPB) Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $-363 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-276.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.4%.

: $-363 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-276.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.4%. Revenue by component- Markets- Equity Markets: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.

Here is how Citigroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Citigroup have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

