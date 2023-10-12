Citigroup (C) Q3 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Commercial bank stocks such a Citigroup (C) have not fared as well as investors expected in the first nine months of the year, particularly amid a period of rising interest rates. But is now a good time to bet on Citigroup, which looks relatively cheap compared to its megabank pears?

If there’s any value to be realized, investors will find out when the bank reports third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results before the opening bell Friday. Financial stocks, in particular those that are in the business of lending money, often benefit from rising interest rates, which boosts their net interest margins and their overall profits. However, that was not the case for Citigroup, which has seen its stock fall more than 11% over the past six months, while the S&P 500 index has risen 5%.

Citi's shares are severely discounted compared to the underlying value on its balance sheet. The bank boasts $209.42 billion in total equity, which equates to book value of $97.87, while tangible book value stands at $85.34. With the shares currently hovering around $40, that means the stock trades at a roughly 56% discount to book value, while paying a dividend yield of close to 5%.

What’s more, Citigroup has demonstrated a consistently strong loan-to-deposit ratio, while buying back large chunk of stock over the past decade. And given the current interest rate environment, the bank appears well-positioned to execute its growth strategy, which includes the divestment of its global consumer bank. Heading into the third quarter, investors will be looking for progress in these key areas as well as updates on the impacts of the rising rate environment, which investors fear may lead to increased defaults.

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $1.19 per share on revenue of $19.26 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.63 per share on revenue of $18.25 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to be $5.78 per share, down from $7 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of $78.91 billion would rise 4.7% year over year.

Assuming the bank reports earnings of $1.19 per share, this would mark a year-over-year rise of 5.6%. While that would be a modest increase, it would have reversed the declines the bank has suffered over the previous quarters. This suggests the bank is heading the right direction, and the management’s stabilization efforts have begun to bear fruit. Some of which includes accelerated investment in both its wealth management business and Services division.

The goal is to realign Citi’s structure to focus on areas such as Personal Banking, Wealth Management, and Legacy Franchises segments. These moves have have simplified the business model, making the Citigroup’s operations more efficient and easier to execute. This was evidenced with a solid top line beat in the second quarter when the bank posted better-than expected revenue of $19.44 billion, which beat Wall Street consensus estimates by $151.5 million.

The revenue was driven by the Services businesses which continued to deliver, while improvements in Treasury and Trade Solutions and Securities Services both rose 15% year over year. However, Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.37 missed the average analyst estimate of $1.38. It wasn’t a great quarter by any stretch. But investors will look to see if Citigroup’s Q3 results can revive confidence in the bank’s operations. With the shares still trading some 20% below its 12-month target of $50, Citigroup is attractive, especially when combined with a dividend yield of 5.08%.

