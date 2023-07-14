Citigroup (C) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Citigroup (C) reported $19.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $2.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31, the EPS surprise was +4.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Citigroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 2.48% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2.48% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on seven analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 70% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 69.84%.

: 70% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 69.84%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $2,251.60 billion versus $2,239.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2,251.60 billion versus $2,239.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total non-accrual loans : $2.58 billion versus $3.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.58 billion versus $3.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total Non Interest Income : $5.54 billion versus $6.65 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.9% change.

: $5.54 billion versus $6.65 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.9% change. Institutional Clients Group Revenue- Investment Banking- Advisory : $162 million compared to the $253.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $162 million compared to the $253.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Institutional Clients Group Revenue- Total Markets Revenues : $4.62 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.51 billion.

: $4.62 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.51 billion. Personal banking and wealth management- Branded Cards : $2.35 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $2.35 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Personal banking and wealth management- Retail Services : $1.65 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.6% year over year.

: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.6% year over year. Personal banking and wealth management- Retail Banking : $594 million versus $707.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

: $594 million versus $707.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change. Personal banking and wealth management- U.S. Personal Banking : $4.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

: $4.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Personal banking and wealth management- Global Wealth Management: $1.80 billion compared to the $1.88 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.

Shares of Citigroup have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.