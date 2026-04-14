Citigroup (C) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Citigroup (C) reported $24.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $3.06 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64, the EPS surprise was +15.8%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 2.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 2.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Efficiency Ratio : 58.1% compared to the 60.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 58.1% compared to the 60.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Book value per common share : $112.22 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $112.02.

: $112.22 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $112.02. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $2596.54 billion versus $2532.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2596.54 billion versus $2532.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total non-accrual loans : $3.37 billion compared to the $4.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.37 billion compared to the $4.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Markets Revenues, net of interest expense : $7.25 billion versus $7 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change.

: $7.25 billion versus $7 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change. Services Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $1.96 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.9% year over year.

: $1.96 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.9% year over year. Revenue by component- Markets- Fixed Income markets- Fixed Income markets Total : $5.17 billion compared to the $5.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

: $5.17 billion compared to the $5.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year. Wealth Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $970 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $879.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.

: $970 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $879.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%. Markets Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $4.45 billion compared to the $4.34 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $4.45 billion compared to the $4.34 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Banking Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $1.18 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.

: $1.18 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change. Revenue by component- Markets- Equity Markets: $2.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.8%.

Here is how Citigroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Citigroup here>>>

Shares of Citigroup have returned +17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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