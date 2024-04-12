Citigroup (C) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Citigroup Inc.’s C first-quarter 2024 net income from continuing operations per share of $1.58 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. However, the metric declined 28% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of C have gained 1.8% in the pre-market trading on a higher-than-expected quarterly performance.

However, it witnessed declines in total loans and deposits in the quarter. Also, a decline in revenues and deteriorating credit quality are near-term woes.

Net income for the quarter was $3.37 billion, down 27% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Decline, Expenses Increase

Revenues, net of interest expenses, moved down 2% year over year to $21.1 billion in the first quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.3 billion.

In the Services segment, total revenues, net of interest expenses, were $4.76 billion in the reported quarter, up 8% year over year. We suggested the metric to be $4.92 billion.

The Markets segment’s revenues decreased 7% year over year to $5.37 billion. We suggested the metric to be $5.06 billion.

Banking revenues of $1.71 billion moved up 49% year over year. We suggested the metric to be $1.39 billion.

U.S. Personal Banking’s revenues were $5.17 billion, increasing 10% from the prior-year quarter. We suggested the metric to be $5.22 billion.

In the Wealth segment, revenues were $1.69 billion in the reported quarter, down 4% year over year. We suggested the metric to be $2.05 billion.

Revenues in the All Other segment decreased 9% year over year to $2.38 billion.

Citigroup’s operating expenses increased 7% year over year to $14.19 billion. We suggested the metric to be $14.29 billion.

Balance Sheet Position Weak

At the end of the first quarter, Citigroup’s deposits were down marginally from the prior quarter to $1.30 trillion. The company’s loans declined 2% to $674.6 billion.

Credit Quality Improves

Total non-accrual loans rose 6% year over year to $2.77 billion. Also, C’s provisions for credit losses and for benefits and claims for the first quarter were $2.36 billion, up 20% from the year-earlier quarter.

Nonetheless, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $18.30 billion, down 7% from the prior-year quarter.

Capital Position Mixed

At the end of the first quarter, the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.5%, up from 13.44% in first-quarter 2023. However, the company’s supplementary leverage ratio in the reported quarter was 5.8% compared with 5.96% in the prior year.

Capital Deployment Solid

In the reported quarter, Citigroup returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through common share dividends and share repurchases.

Our Viewpoint

The company’s results have been affected by higher provisions. Nonetheless, the business transformation initiatives, including its consumer business exits and organizational simplification efforts, will help it in the long run. Focus on growth in the profitable business while eliminating non-viable segments will likely aid results in the long run.

Due to transformation expenses and business-led investments, expenses have likely flared up in the quarter, impeding bottom-line growth.

At present, Citigroup carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

