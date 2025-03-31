Citigroup (C) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $70.99, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

The the stock of U.S. bank has fallen by 12.03% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.87, reflecting a 18.35% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.15 billion, indicating a 0.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.47 per share and revenue of $83.92 billion, which would represent changes of +25.55% and +3.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% lower. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Citigroup is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.15, so one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.56 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

