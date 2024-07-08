Citigroup (C) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $64.74, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Shares of the U.S. bank have appreciated by 3.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.14% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 12, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.97 billion, up 2.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.88 per share and revenue of $80.66 billion, which would represent changes of -2.65% and +2.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Citigroup. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.74% lower. Right now, Citigroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.95, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that C currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Major Regional industry stood at 1.53 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.