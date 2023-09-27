Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $40.46, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 3.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2023. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.34 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $79.19 billion, which would represent changes of -15.61% and +5.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.99.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

