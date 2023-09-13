Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $42.37, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 3.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.36 billion, up 4.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $79.14 billion, which would represent changes of -15.19% and +5.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.54.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

