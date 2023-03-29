Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $45.95, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 10.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2023. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.85 billion, up 3.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.88 per share and revenue of $78.14 billion, which would represent changes of -17.3% and +3.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% lower. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.69, which means Citigroup is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

