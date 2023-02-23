Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $50.38, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 3.58% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.82 billion, up 3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $78.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.46% and +3.86%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Citigroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.56, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

